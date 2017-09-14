Flinders Lane brings Australian cuisine to Stamford

Fairfield County’s restaurant scene now has cuisine from an underrepresented corner of the gastronomical world: Flinders Lane at 184 Summer St. in Stamford is bringing Australian fine dining to the region.

The Flinders Lane menu includes such specialties as grilled kangaroo and Australian rack of lamb, as well as dishes that reflect the continent’s British settlers and subsequent Greek, Italian and Asian immigrants. The cocktail menu also reflects Australian specialties including Bay of Fires (consisting of Campari, lemon and egg white) and Sydney CBD (consisting of vodka, strawberry and pink peppercorn).

The new Flinders Lane location is on street level of Summer House apartments. Flinders Lane also operates a flagship restaurant in Lower Manhattan.