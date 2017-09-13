Entrepreneurs and small businesses will hear and join in developing strategies to solve day-to-day problems that arise when building or expanding a business at the third annual Connections for Success Summit on Sept. 28 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Tarrytown.

The event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., is hosted by the Westchester County African American Advisory Board and the county executives of Westchester and Putnam counties in conjunction with the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board.

The theme of this year’s summit, “Skills Upgrade for a Successful Career & Business Launch,” will be addressed by keynote speaker André Taylor, principal of Taylor Insight Worldwide LLC in Manhasset and an author and speaker on entrepreneurship, leadership, business development and personal success. His presentation will be followed by interactive workshops and case studies that follow in which participants will develop concrete strategies for solving problems in finance, accounting, sales, marketing, and human resource management that can prevent a business from reaching its full potential.

Attorney Barbara Edwards, chair of the event and of the Westchester County African American Advisory Board, said the summit “is designed for those looking for that one piece of advice that allows them to launch their dream venture or take their business to the next level.”

“The overwhelming popularity of the Connections for Success Summit is a testament to the vibrancy of Westchester’s small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino. “We hope participants will come away with practical skills they can apply immediately to start or grow their businesses.”

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said, “Entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses represent the core of Putnam County’s economic development. This summit provides the opportunities necessary to help them examine those business functions that pose the greatest challenges and to find ways and resources to address these challenges, so that they may grow and employ more Putnam County residents.”

Ticket prices for the event range from $50 to $250 based on the size of the business represented. To register in advance, go to http://bit.ly/CFS-2017.