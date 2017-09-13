Westport-based Imperium merges with TrueSample

Imperium, a Westport-based provider of data quality and anti-fraud products for the market research and e-commerce industries, has announced that it is merging with Seattle-based TrueSample, a data validation and identity verification solutions vendor.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will continue to operate as separate entities during the integration period, with Imperium founder and CEO Marshall C. Harrison as the chief of the newly combined entity.

The merger is the latest change in ownership for TrueSample, which was developed by MarketTools in 2008 and then sold to SurveyMonkey in 2011, who in turn sold it to Five Peaks Capital Management in 2013.