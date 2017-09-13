Culinary Institute of America launches degree aimed at transfers

The Culinary Institute of America announced its first bachelor’s degree in culinary arts designed for students who have at least 30 eligible transfer credits from another college.

Aimed at career changers and college students, the program allows transfer students to use college credits they have already earned to speed up their path to a bachelor’s degree from the CIA in Hyde Park.

“This new degree is an opportunity for those who may have gone to college with another career in mind and are now looking for an entry into the many career options in the exciting food world,” said Michael Sperling, vice president for academic affairs. “The CIA’s bachelor’s degree in culinary arts will help them explore food career pathways, refine their skills, and elevate their professional stature as they enter the industry.”

The transfer credits will be applied toward liberal arts requirements and free electives. Students will gain field experience during a three-credit internship and have an opportunity to participate in the college’s semester-away academic concentrations in either advanced wine, beverage and hospitality; Asian cuisine; farm-to-table; Italian cuisine or Latin cuisine.

Transfer and life achievement credits can also be applied to the completion of the school’s bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.

The school also offers majors in food business management, culinary science and applied food studies. Associate degrees are offered in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts.

The school has branch campuses in California, Texas and Singapore.

