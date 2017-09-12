LA County Fire in contract to buy Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawks

Sikorsky has received a contract to deliver two S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Stratford-based company is scheduled to deliver the helicopters in December, at which point they will be modified to Firehawk configuration for aerial firefighting and multi-role missions. The modification includes the addition of a 1,000-gallon water tank, extended landing gear, single pilot cockpit layout and a medically equipped interior.

“This acquisition supplements our county’s potent aerial firefighting arsenal and our ability to knock down wildfires to protect life and property,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.