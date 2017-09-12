Bar Zepoli opens on Broad Street in Stamford

The latest edition to Fairfield County’s burgeoning restaurant scene is Bar Zepoli, which opened at 75 Broad St. in Stamford.

The new restaurant serves up a mix of traditional Italian cuisine – including a meatball dish named in honor of chef Antonio Greco’s nonna – plus more modern offerings including organic king salmon and quinoa and baby kale salad. Bar Zepoli also features a seasonal rotation of craft beers, including many brewed in New England.

Bar Zepoli is based in the former site of Napa & Co., which closed in January after a 10-year run.