Xerox inks new reseller agreement with Fujifilm North America

Xerox has signed a reseller agreement with the Graphic Systems Division of Fujifilm North America Corp. that will enable the companies to sell several of each other’s products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Xerox’s direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada will begin selling the J Press 720S inkjet press on Oct. 1. The agreement will also enable Fujifilm’s direct sales channels in the U.S. and Canada to sell three of Xerox inkjet presses – the Brenva HD, Trivor 2400 and Rialto 900 – beginning on Oct. 1. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“This agreement expands an existing and successful long-term dealer agreement between Xerox and Fujifilm,” said Todd Zimmerman, division president of the Graphic Systems Division at the Valhalla, New York-based Fujifilm North America Corp. “It leverages each company’s strength and presence in both graphic communications and large enterprise printing operations.”