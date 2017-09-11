Mixed-use apartments approved for White Plains’ Mamaroneck Avenue

A 434-unit mixed-use apartment development along the restaurant and retail heavy Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains was approved last week by the city’s Common Council.

Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Partners, one of the country’s largest private integrated multifamily real estate companies, received city approval Sept. 5 to build Broadstone White Plains, a three-pronged, 15-story building set for a 2.1-acre site with frontage on Mamaroneck Avenue, Post Road and Mitchell Place. The corner represents a prominent location along a stretch of Mamaroneck heavily populated with restaurant and nightspots.

Plans from international firm Lessard Design call for a 440,000-square-foot apartment tower complex with three building segments: two 15-story buildings and a six-story building. At street level, there will be about 8,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space along Mamaroneck Avenue, divided into two spaces.

The first 15-story building will feature two floors of retail and amenity space for residents, with 13 residential floors set back. The second building will feature a six-story interior parking garage with 448 spaces, built beneath nine floors of residential space. The second building will be attached to a six-story residential building on Mitchell Place.

The residential portion will feature a mix of 35 studios, 247 one-bedroom apartments, 130 two-bedroom, and 22 three-bedroom apartments. Plans also call for an 8,000-square-foot park open to the public on the Mitchell Place side of the building.

Of the residential units, 6 percent would be designated as affordable for people making 60 percent of area median income. White Plains’ zoning allows for developers to choose between offering 10 percent of units at 80 percent area median income, or 6 percent for 60 percent. The affordable portion includes two studio, 15 one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments.

The lower number of affordable units cost the project two votes in the Common Council. Council members Milagros Lecuona and Dennis Krolian voted against the proposal, saying it needed more affordable units.

The project was approved with a 5-2 vote. White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said the project will have “a great positive impact on our downtown and city as a whole.”

“This will bring 434 apartments to the heart of our downtown, Post and Mamaroneck,” Roach said. “And the residents that live there, they will be coming out of the building everyday to shop, to eat and help buoy our economy and help to bring further vitality to our downtown.”

While headquartered in Arizona, Alliance Residential Partners has more than 20 offices in the U.S., including in Manhattan and Secaucus, New Jersey. Broadstone White Plains represents the company’s first development in New York.

Alliance owns 89,000 units in 32 metropolitan markets, focused heavily in the western part of the country, but also in Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia.