Impact Fairfield County offering $100,000 grant opportunities

Impact Fairfield County is seeking applications proposing a new project or program or the significant expansion of a proven program that will have a lasting impact on the community.

The Greenwich-based group, whose goal is “to provide high-impact grants that reach underserved populations, highlight unmet needs in our area and raise the profile of deserving but lesser known initiatives,” anticipates awarding up to two grants of $100,000 each on May 2, 2018.

Potential applicants are invited to attend one of its optional information sessions, being held on Sept. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Greenwich’s Lone Pine Capital at 2 Greenwich Plaza, and on Sept. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation at 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk. Only one representative from each organization may attend.

Total funding is determined by the amount of members who contribute $1,000 each toward the grants. Excess membership funds will be divided among the nonwinning finalists of the grant process for general operating support.

Grant finalists are determined through a detailed process of proposal review and evaluation by members, and the grant recipients are chosen by a vote of the membership at the Impact Fairfield County Annual Meeting in May.

For more information, visit impactffc.org.