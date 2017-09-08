RugPadUSA to leave Bridgeport for Ansonia

RugPadUSA, a carpet padding company, is moving out of its headquarters and manufacturing operations at 1085 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport and relocating to Ansonia.

Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti announced the move on the city’s Facebook page, noting that RugPadUSA will take up residency in two vacant building on the city’s Main Street. “Remediation is now underway as the company prepares to bring 54 employees into the city, with the potential to expand in the future,” the mayor said.

The company’s new home covers a total of 173,000 square feet in industrial space that previously belonged to the Farrel Corp., which moved to a new industrial park in Ansonia.

Karl Froelich, co-owner of RugPadUSA, praised the new site for his firm’s operations.

“We needed high ceilings and large clear span space to accommodate large pieces of equipment used in the manufacturing of rug pads,” he said. “We also need easy access to Route 8 and the I-95 corridor.”