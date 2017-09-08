Fashion brand Vanilla Sky opens at Rye Ridge Shopping Center

Fashion boutique Vanilla Sky has opened at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center, Plaza and South.

Marking the chain’s first Westchester County storefront, Vanilla Sky occupies a space adjacent to recently opened eatery Dig Inn in a portion of the shopping center that was formerly the two-level Family Discount and Ace Hardware.

Based in Brooklyn, Vanilla Sky is a family-owned regional chain operating seven stores in Long Island, Brooklyn and New Jersey.

“Our shoppers love affordable fashion, and Vanilla Sky provides boundless fashion options for young women, and moms will usually find something she cannot resist as well,” Erin Hinchey, leasing agent for the shopping center. “It’s a winning combination.”

The Rye Ridge Shopping Center, Plaza and South feature more than 70 shops, eateries, fitness facilities and services, including Balducci’s, Freeze Cryotherapy and SoulCycle. Mediterranean chain restaurant Cava Grill is expected to open its doors next to Vanilla Sky shortly, Hinchey said.

For more information, contact Hinchey at ehinchey@winprop.com.