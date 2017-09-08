Bridgeport Bluefish moving to North Carolina

The Bridgeport Bluefish, the Atlantic League baseball team that was evicted from their Harbor Yard home this summer after Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim decided to turn the baseball stadium into a music amphitheater, has a new home in High Point, North Carolina.

The Atlantic League used Twitter to report Bluefish owner Frank Boulton’s plan to move the team into a $30 million stadium that is being planned for downtown High Point, a city with a population of approximately 111,000. The stadium, which is scheduled to open in April 2019, will seat 5,000. It is part of a larger development plan to revitalize that city’s downtown with new residential construction and cultural attractions.

It is not certain whether the Bluefish will retain their team name, nor is it certain where the team will play its 2018 season.