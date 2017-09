M&T Bank has named Carlos Andrade as manager of its 300 Mamaroneck Ave. branch in Mamaroneck. Andrade came to M&T Bank with five years of branch management experience with two other banks. He most recently managed M&T’s branch in North Salem.

Andrade received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the State University of New York at Albany. He lives in Yonkers.

M&T Bank has more than 775 branches in eight states plus the District of Columbia, and more than 17,000 employees.