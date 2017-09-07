Zuckerman becomes CEO at Verticon

Alan Zuckerman, president of the construction company Verticon Ltd., has assumed the additional title of CEO of the company, which is based in Monroe.

He became CEO after the retirement of his brother, Irving. The Zuckerman brothers founded Verticon in 1993. Prior to that, they were managing partners at Zuckerman Contractors, the family firm.

Alan Zuckerman is on the board of directors of the Sullivan County Partnership and is chairman of the Sullivan County Shovel-ready Site Committee. He is a member of the Council of Industry, Alliance for Balanced Growth, the U.S. Building Council, and the Manufacturers Association of the Hudson Valley.