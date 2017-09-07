New hire, promotions at AJ Ross Creative Media

Allan Ross, president and founder of AJ Ross Creative Media in Sugar Loaf, has announced personnel changes at the marketing firm.

His son, Matt Ross, who began working at the firm 18 years ago while in high school, has been promoted to senior vice president of digital services. He is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz where he studied computer science.

Matt Dorcas has joined the firm as executive vice president of business development. He won a grand prize in creative commercial production from the Cable Advertising Awards and two silver Tellys for his work with the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges. He also produced an award-winning short film with the renowned poet Maya Angelou. Dorcas received the 2016 Edward A. Diana Alumni Leadership Award from SUNY Orange.

Graphic designer Garrett Kogel was promoted to a full-time designer position. He started at the firm as an intern. Kogel received a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in May.