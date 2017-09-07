Iona students, faculty, make presentations

Seventeen undergraduate research students from Iona College in New Rochelle, along with their faculty mentors, made presentations to the international chemistry community at the 254th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Washington, D.C.

The faculty members were Sunghee Lee, who heads the chemistry department and Rodney Versace, assistant professor of chemistry.

The students presented posters summarizing the results of research they had conducted. The material covered several studies ranging from the way certain substances interact with water to the effect cholesterol may have on the interaction of ions with membranes in the body.

The students are in Iona’s graduating classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Those studying chemistry included Alessandra Armetta, Samuel Braziel, Gabriella Di Domizio, Alyssa Gayapa, Anneliese Jagaranth, Gregory Maier, Michael Morales, Mariama Njie, Brona O’Sullivan and Jonathan Warner-Clement. Biochemistry students who attended were Shea Foley, Joseph Giancaspro, Mesha Iqbal, Elizabeth Miller, Marnie Skinner, Regan Warmoth and Megan Wood.