Ribbon cutting at Putnam Hospital Center

There was a ribbon cutting at the Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel to mark the installation of a new 3-D mammography unit. The installation was made possible by a $150,000 pledge by the Putnam Hospital Center Auxiliary. The equipment produces images in three dimensions, which provides greater clarity and accuracy when looking for signs of breast cancer. “I’m proud of what the auxiliary accomplished,” auxiliary co-chair Peg Lindblom said. “This is one of the examples of what we have done over the years and what we will continue to do. We are very proud of this particular gift because it will benefit so many women.”

Research shows 3-D mammography increases the detection of invasive cancers by 41 percent and decreases unnecessary callbacks for further testing by 40 percent. The auxiliary’s donation came from money raised through the service of volunteers in the hospital gift shop and the Eagle Eye thrift shop in Brewster. The Putnam Hospital Center Auxiliary was formed in 1963 and has raised more than $7 million in support of equipment and programs.