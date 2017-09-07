Platinum Drive Realty on Inc. list

Platinum Drive Realty, which is headquartered in Scarsdale and has offices in Larchmont, Chappaqua, Long Island and Greenwich, Connecticut, has again been named to the Inc. magazine 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.

Zachary Harrison, Platinum’s president, said, “It’s a true honor and recognizes our innovative marketing strategies, local expertise and commitment to providing extraordinary service beyond the real estate transaction to generate the absolute best results for our clients.”

This is Platinum’s fourth year on the list.