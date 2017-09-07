Arc again earns excellence designation

Arc of Westchester, which serves about 2,000 children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has again received a Seal of Excellence certificate and designation from the Standards for Excellence Institute. Arc first received the three-year accreditation in 2013, when it became the first New York state organization to hold this designation.

The Standards for Excellence Institute promotes ethics, effectiveness, and accountability in nonprofit governance, management, and operations

Richard P. Swierat, Arc’s executive director, said, “This is an exceptional honor and one that clearly recognizes Arc of Westchester’s ongoing commitment to excellence that is showcased by our board of directors, staff and volunteers in service to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”