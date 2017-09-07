Women’s Summit in Cortlandt Manor

“The Women of Power & Style Summit” to benefit the Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) takes place on Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Mansion-Colonial Terrace in Cortlandt Manor. WEDC is a nonprofit based in White Plains that was founded in 1997 to empower women entrepreneurs to build successful small businesses.

The summit is being presented by designer and entrepreneur B. Olivacce and is sponsored by WAG magazine and Anestasia Vodka. In addition to a champagne brunch and a panel discussion, there will be a preview of Olivacce’s fashions.

Radio personality and entrepreneur Debbie Nigro will moderate the panel. Participants include Barbara Venturi, WEDC’s chief operating officer; Katherine Quinn, founder and CEO of Support Network; Donna Haynes, assistant director of promotional partnerships for Metro-North Railroad; and Angelique Pesce, adjunct professor of mass media law and ethics at Manhattan College.

More information and tickets at B-Olivacce.com.