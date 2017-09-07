Helping the ‘other’ hurricane victims

In Dobbs Ferry on Sept. 3, while the remnants of Hurricane Harvey were dropping rain on the Hudson Valley, an effort was underway to collect supplies to help victims of the recent Gulf Coast hurricane and flooding who sometimes are overlooked — pets. While many dogs, cats and other pets were rescued from Harvey’s floods along with their owners, others became separated and were being cared for in permanent or makeshift animal shelters.

Food, bowls, collars, leashes, carrying cases and blankets were among the supplies being collected at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home. The effort was in cooperation with Furbridge, an Ardsley-based nonprofit active in preventing animal cruelty and helping with pet adoptions. The Pet Goods store on Central Avenue in Scarsdale donated more than 1,000 items and provided discounts to customers wishing to contribute.

The funeral home provided breakfast for people dropping off supplies and also was handling the packing and shipping of the supplies to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Texas.

Joseph Casario, owner and manager of the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, said “We’re certainly concerned with the people of Houston and we’ve made donations to help them, but pets are part of the family and if you’re going to take care of a family, why differentiate? Take care of the whole family.”