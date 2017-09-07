Change in Leaders at CFE/Save the Sound

After 25 years in leadership positions at Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound, Donald S. Strait will step down as president and CEO on Oct. 1. The current CFE/Save the Sound Executive Director Curtis P. Johnson will become CEO.

Strait joined CFE in 1990. Under his direction, the organization quintupled in size and expanded in service and areas of expertise. Strait will remain involved with CFE/Save the Sound as a consultant.

Johnson joined Connecticut Fund for the Environment in 1993 to lead the organization’s legal team. He has since served as program director, executive director of the Save the Sound program, and most recently in an executive director position overseeing the group’s land and water, legal, communications and membership initiatives.

He received his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he co-founded the Environmental Law Clinic.