20 Fairfield County firms on ‘Marcum Tech Top 40’

Half of the fastest-growing technology companies in Connecticut are in Fairfield County, according to the annual 2017 Marcum Tech Top 40, selected by Marcum LLP, an accounting and advisory firm headquartered in New York City, and the Connecticut Technology Council.

Now in its 10th year, The Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology leaders in six industry sectors: advanced manufacturing, energy/environmental, life sciences, new media/internet/telecom, IT services and software.

Companies are both privately and publicly held and have at least $3 million in annual revenue and a demonstrated record of revenue growth in each of the preceding four years.

Fairfield County firms making the list are:

3Gtms (software), Shelton

Chief Executive Group LLC (new media/internet/telecom), Stamford

Connect Partners Inc. (IT services), Fairfield

Emcor Group (energy/environmental/green technology), Norwalk

ESCOWare (software), Newtown

Exago Inc. (software), Shelton

FACTSET Research Systems Inc. (software), Norwalk

Gartner Inc. (IT services), Stamford

Harman International Industries (software), Stamford

HealthPlanOne LLC (new media/internet/telecom), Trumbull

Hexcel Corp. (advanced manufacturing), Stamford

MediaCrossing Inc. (new media/internet/telecom), Stamford

Passur Aerospace Inc. (software), Stamford

Photronics Inc. (advanced manufacturing), Brookfield

Priceline Group Inc. (new media/internet/telecom), Norwalk

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (advanced manufacturing), Stamford

Southridge Technologies Group LLC (IT services), Brookfield

The Network Support Company (IT services), Danbury

Townsquare Media Inc. (new media/internet/telecom), Greenwich

S. Computer Connection (IT services), Stamford

In addition, for the second consecutive year Arccos Golf of Stamford was named the Marcum Tech Top 40 Accelerator Company, a classification reserved for companies that successfully scaled to $3 million in revenue in less than three years.

This year’s group of top-ranked companies will be honored at an awards ceremony presented by Marcum and the Connecticut Technology Council at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Sept. 19.

A complete list of companies is available here.