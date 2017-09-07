Starbucks, sushi restaurant lease spaces at Boyce Thompson in Yonkers

Two new tenants have signed leases at the Boyce Thompson Center, the $35 million, 85,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 1086 N. Broadway in Yonkers.

Starbucks Coffee signed a lease for 2,049 square feet on the plaza level in the south wing, according to the mixed-use center’s developer, Simone Development Cos. The Seattle-based chain plans to host a grand opening in January 2018.

“The addition of Starbucks, one of the world’s most successful companies, is going to further enhance and animate the Boyce Thompson Center as a destination point for area businesses and the general public,” said Joanna Simone, vice president of leasing and property management operations for Simone. “We are very proud to have this iconic brand on our tenant roster.”

David Scotto and Robin Herko of RM Friedland represented the landlord and Tim McNamara of Sullivan Hayes Cos. represented Starbucks in lease negotiations.

In addition to Starbucks, San Cheng Inc. signed a lease for 2,580 square feet for a Japanese sushi restaurant, ISO, on the plaza level. The eatery will feature a sushi bar and seating capacity for 80.

ISO marks the third restaurant to lease space at the center. The Taco Project, the Tarrytown casual taqueria, opened at the center in August. Italian eatery Fortina plans to open its restaurant at the Boyce Thompson Center this month.