Fancy Feet Studios, a Bronx-based dance studio, will open its first Westchester location in a former bank branch office at 567 Gramatan Ave. in Mount Vernon’s Fleetwood section.

The lease deal was announced by Simone Development Cos., the Bronx-based owner of the 17,575-square-foot Fleetwood property, which includes a mix of ground-floor retail and second-floor medical and office tenants. Fancy Feet will occupy 2,160 square feet of corner retail space formerly occupied by HSBC bank.

The new location is the fourth for Fancy Feet, which has three studios in the Bronx.

Joanna Simone, vice president of leasing and property management operations at Simone Development, negotiated the lease for the landlord. David Scotto, Robin Herko and Katelin Van Voorhis, of RM Friedland Commercial Real Estate Services in Harrison, represented the dance studio.

“This new lease brings an award-winning dance studio to the community,” Simone said in a press release, “and provides a much-needed boost to the Mount Vernon submarket, where new office and retail leasing is beginning to experience a resurgence.”