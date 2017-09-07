Keep America Beautiful helps to restore hurricane-damaged public spaces

Keep America Beautiful has created the Community Restoration and Resiliency Fund to provide money in restoring public spaces in communities devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

According to the Stamford-based nonprofit, the new fund will provide “immediate and long-term support for initial and ongoing cleanup efforts and to help rebuild vital public spaces: parks, greenways, community gateways, Main Street/downtown areas, open spaces and more.” The fund will also finance projects to provide technical assistance to improve the physical resiliency of existing infrastructures before natural disasters occur.

Keep America Beautiful added that the Lowe’s retail chain became a founding member of the fund with a donation of $125,000. Other corporate donations have been provided by Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Skincare, Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.

Individuals and businesses can donate at act.kab.org/KABfund.