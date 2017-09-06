Mount Vernon to hold Canal Village revitalization workshop

Mount Vernon residents will have an opportunity on Thursday to comment on concepts for revitalizing the Canal Village industrial area.

Consultants will present findings at a public workshop for property owners, business owners and people who live and work in the area.

The state has given the city $530,000 in brownfield and waterfront revitalization grants, to create a master plan for guiding redevelopment and qualifying for more state and federal funding.

The project area encompasses 241 acres in overlapping sections of the city.

One section includes the Hutchinson River, also known as Hutchinson Creek, Eastchester Creek and the canal, from the Bronx through Willson’s Woods Park and to Lincoln Avenue.

Another section is bounded by businesses on both sides of East Sandford Boulevard, between the creek and Union Avenue, to the Bronx border.

Planners are identifying ways to attract businesses, clean up environmental hazards and improve recreational amenities. Two public workshops have already been held.

Ideas that have been suggested, for example, include rebuilding a biking and hiking trail along the creek, fixing Memorial Field and improving ball parks at Hutchinson Field.

The consulting team includes Dover, Kohl & Partners, Pace University’s Land Use Law Center, GEI Consultants, Urbanomics, Barretto Bay Strategies and Larisa Ortiz Associates.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin Turner Middle School, 624 S. 3rd Ave.