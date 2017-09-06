Expansion makes Seton Pediatric Center nation’s largest for subacute care

The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers will celebrate the grand opening of its 32-bed expansion for ventilator-dependent children at 11 a.m. Thursday in the residential treatment center at 300 Corporate Blvd. South.

The $24 million construction and renovations project, which began in fall 2015, added a three-story, 26,000-square-foot building to the 5-year-old center, expanding its space to 201,000 square feet. With the expansion, the center cares for 169 medically complex and technology-dependent children, making it the largest provider of children’s subacute care in the U.S.

Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of New York, the nonprofit Seton center in 2006 was the first pediatric facility in the state to develop a long-term program for children who are dependent on ventilators. The center in 2012 relocated from Manhattan to the newly built, $138.5 million facility on a 6.5-acre campus in South Westchester Executive Park in Yonkers.