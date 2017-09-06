Volunteer New York! to host 9/11 service weekend

In memory of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Volunteer New York! will host “9/11 Day: Serve + Remember.” The series of service projects will benefit nonprofits across the county. Volunteer opportunities will be available throughout Westchester from Sept. 9-11.

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Alisa H. Kesten will be joined by Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino; David Singer, president of presenting sponsor Robison Oil; and Taryn Duffy, director of public affairs for presenting sponsor Empire City Casino to kick off the weekend-long service initiative on Sept. 6 at the Westchester County Center.

In addition, there will be also opportunities to help those in Texas who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Service opportunities during the weekend include trail cleanup projects at Teatown Nature Preserve in Ossining, sorting donated books at the Ossining School District, helping to organize and clean at the Furniture Sharehouse in White Plains, and encouraging Stop & Shop customers to donate food in Mount Kisco.

For a full list of volunteer activities or to register, visit Volunteer New York!’s website, or call (914) 948-4452.

Westchester County’s formal 9/11 memorial ceremony at Kensico Dam in Valhalla will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.