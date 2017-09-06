Specialty mattress chain Tempur-Pedic has signed a lease at 188 Post Road West in Westport, according to RHYS Commercial. The 2,689-square-foot ground floor space includes 339 square feet of mezzanine space.

The freestanding building also has 18 parking spaces on the corner of Post Road West and Kings Highway.

RHYS Commercial’s Tyler Lyman and Cory Gubner, represented landlord 188 Post Road West LLC, while JLL’s Brian Hirschfeld and Michael Hirschfeld represented Tempur-Pedic.