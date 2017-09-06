Maplewood Senior Living testing high-tech products for residents

Westport-based Maplewood Senior Living has introduced the Center for Aging Innovation and Technology, which seeks to incorporate high-tech systems into its elder care treatment.

The new center is running four pilot programs at Maplewood facilities: the Rendever virtual reality (VR) system designed specifically for seniors; the Eversound wireless noise-cancelling earphones; Skype lounges for residents to communicate with distant family members and friends; and fall-prevention systems designed to reduce fall rates among residents.

“New technologies like VR can really expand a resident’s world,” said Brian Geyser, vice president of clinical innovation and population health. “For one of our residents, we were able to use VR to take her back to her hometown in Maine. We even visited her childhood home. We then capped off the experience with a fresh blueberry pie from our farm-to-table kitchen. It was quite a thing to see. I’m honored to be able to deliver experiences like this to our residents.”