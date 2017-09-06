While the physical damage created by Hurricane Harvey might have occurred roughly 1,700 miles away from Connecticut, the impact of the temporary closing of the Texas and Louisiana refineries is being felt at the Nutmeg State’s gas stations.

AAA is reporting that Connecticut’s average price at the gas pump is $2.86 per gallon, up 38 cents from last week. Connecticut’s gas prices are also the eighth highest in the nation – in comparison, the average national price is $2.65 per gallon, a 27-cent increase from last week.

Within the state, the Greater Bridgeport-Stamford region and the New London-Norwich region tied for the highest prices at $2.89 per gallon, respectively. The Greater Hartford region recorded a $2.85 per gallon average and the New Haven-Meriden region averaged $2.83 per gallon.

If it is any consolation, Connecticut’s gas prices are lower than California’s, which has the highest average among the states at $3.12 per gallon.