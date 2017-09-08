St. Christopher’s and 4Jake Foundation launch partnership

Building on their respective missions to help underserved youth in Westchester, two nonprofits plan to merge their resources with the goal of improving the lives of children across the county.

St. Christopher’s Inc., a 136-year-old organization headquartered in Dobbs Ferry and aimed at helping teens with emotional, behavioral and learning disabilities on three campuses and in an academy for day students, and The Jake Reish Memorial Foundation Inc. — also known as the 4Jake Foundation — an organization that aims to create access to education and extracurricular activities for children, formally announced their partnership in August.

Founded in 2012, the 4Jake Foundation was started by Timothy Reish, an orthopedic sports surgeon, in memory of his 4-year-old son, Jake, who was killed earlier that year. The boy’s mother was convicted of his murder in 2014. The Mamaroneck woman was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Born from tragedy, the organization has been able to provide several opportunities for underserved children, Reish said, including a children’s program room at the Briarcliff Manor Public Library. Foundation funds have also aided the refurbishment of the playground at the Scarborough Presbyterian Children’s Center.

The foundation also established an annual scholarship awarded to a Briarcliff graduating senior who has excelled academically and athletically, has shown strong character throughout high school and has given back to the community.

“We share a similar mission and that similar bond,” said St. Christopher’s CEO Robert Maher. “Whenever you have an organization or a nonprofit that’s doing good work, you want to support it.”

For both organizations, the partnership seemed to be a no-brainer.

“We have no doubt that we could each support the other,” said Eric Lebenson, chief development officer of St. Christopher’s. “St. Christopher’s could increase the possibilities of a long-lasting legacy in Jake’s name, and 4Jake could set up opportunities on our campuses that allow our residents to lead happy and productive lives.”

In its infancy, the partnership will allow the two organizations to work together in their fundraising efforts. Both will support St. Christopher’s upcoming James and Barbara Chin Golf Classic and the 5th Annual 4Jake Foundation Golf Outing.

In the future, both organizations said, the partnership could grow and include additional programs or endeavors, including the possible expansion of the animal therapy program at St. Christopher’s.

“I could not be more proud to have my son’s charity associated with a finer cause,” Reish said. “We’re really devoted to keeping his memory alive and this foundation and the partnership with St. Christopher’s lets us do that.”

Founded in 1881, St. Christopher’s operates campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Valhalla and New Windsor. The organization offers residential, educational, therapeutic and social services to hundreds of children.

“We’re just very fortunate that Dr. Reish is considering us a partner,” said Maher, “because the mission we have requires a tremendous amount of fundraising to augment the bare minimum the state provides for the care and education of each child, so we really do need other funds just to make ends meet.”

