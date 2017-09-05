Pattern for Progress to host housing forum for urban centers

In response to the range of challenges that urban centers in the Hudson Valley region face, Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress will host a half-day forum, “Housing in Urban Centers: What It All Means,” on Sept. 14 at Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor.

The forum will be held from from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A group of panelists will discuss tools, examples and methods of successful urban revitalization strategies that small cities can use.

“This forum will provide valuable insights from speakers who have dedicated their careers to this critical issue, and will equip attendees with action-driven, cutting-edge solutions,” said Joe Czajka, the director of Pattern’s Center for Housing Solutions and Urban Initiatives.

Speakers include Jonathan Rose, president of Jonathan Rose Cos.; representatives from nonprofit NeighborWorks America; Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition; and Tiffany Manuel, vice president of Enterprise Community Partners.

Pattern will also present its Regional Housing Award for Excellence to Kevin O’Connor, CEO of RUPCO Inc., a Kingston-based nonprofit that advocates for affordable housing and community development.



Registration is $75 for Pattern members, $85 for nonmembers, $55 for officials and employees of local governments, and $50 for communities and officials within Pattern’s Urban Action Agenda is $50.



For more information, visit Pattern’s website.