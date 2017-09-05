New Jersey’s One River School leases Larchmont storefront

One River School of Art and Design, a 5-year-old art education franchise business founded in Englewood, New Jersey, has leased 3,100 square feet of retail space at 2081 Boston Post Road in Larchmont for its first Westchester location.

Offering proprietary, project-focused art and digital programs for adults, teens and elementary school students, One River is set to open in January 2018, according to Palladium Management, a Manhattan developer of commercial and multifamily properties which owns the downtown Larchmont property through a subsidiary. The school was founded by Matt Ross, the former CEO of School of Rock, an international chain of rock music academies.

“We strongly believe in One River’s mission and are pleased to add them to our roster of commercial tenants,” Palladium principal David Roth said in announcing the lease. “This deal is indicative of our strong track record in repositioning underutilized properties.”

The deal was brokered by Gene Berger of Aries Deitch & Endelson Inc. in Hartsdale, and Nancy Erickson, executive director of Colliers International in Parsippany, New Jersey.