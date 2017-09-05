Court rules in favor of Sonitor Technologies in patent infringement case

Sonitor Technologies Inc., a Stamford-based provider of indoor ultrasound-based positioning technologies, announced that a court has ruled in its favor in a patent dispute with CenTrak, a Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company that develops and markets real-time locating systems (RTLS) for health care facilities.

CenTrak sued Sonitor in February 2014, accusing the Sonitor Sense product line of infringement of its patented technology. On Aug. 30, the U.S. District Court in Delaware ruled the Sonitor Sense product line does not infringe CenTrak’s U.S. Patent No. 8,604,909, and added that CenTrak’s patent was invalid because did not disclose an ultrasonic RTLS. The court added that ultrasound is “fundamentally different” than the CenTrak infrared technology disclosed in its patent.

“This decision solidifies and further vindicates and supports our leading position in ultrasound-based indoor positioning and RTLS,” said Anne Bugge, president and CEO at Sonitor Technologies.

CenTrak did not publicly comment on the court’s decision.