The Granola Bar makes Westchester debut in Armonk

The Granola Bar, an all-day breakfast-and-lunch café and catering business launched four years ago in Fairfield County, has leased a 2,315-square-foot space at 575 Main St. in Armonk Town Center for the company’s fourth location and first to open in Westchester.

Launched in 2013 by Westport business partners Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the business has grown from its original Westport café to include locations in Greenwich and Stamford. The company expects to open a fifth cafe this fall on Purchase Street in Rye.

The Armonk deal was announced by Eric S. Goldschmidt, senior partner at Goldschmidt & Associates, the Scarsdale firm that brokered the lease for the tenant. Goldschmidt broker Lisa Daniel is handling leasing for The Granola Bar and is also leasing agent for the Armonk shopping center at 450 and 475 Main St.