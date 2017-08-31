Multz joins White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital has announced the appointment of Alan Multz as its associate medical director for quality and complex care. In this role he will be focused on improving patient quality and safety through the multidisciplinary team model.

Multz has trained hundreds of medical students, internal medicine residents and pulmonary/critical care fellows during the past 25 years.

Multz earned his medical degree from Boston University. He completed an internship, a residency in internal medicine and fellowships in pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care medicine.