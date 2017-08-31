Taylor joins HomeServices

Licensed real estate broker Wendy Triffon Taylor has joined the Scarsdale office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. She had been with Alchemy Properties Inc. where she was involved in more than $1.7 billion in sales of 15 new development properties. Alchemy is a privately held, New York City-based real estate development and investment firm, engaged in acquisitions, development, financing, construction management, repositioning, marketing, leasing and sales.

Mark Nadler, director of Westchester sales for HomeServices, said of Taylor, “Her values and stellar reputation are a perfect fit for Berkshire Hathaway.”

Taylor has more than 25 years experience in real estate and has lived in Ardsley for 12 years. In addition to real estate, she is passionate about puppies. She had adopted three and, with her daughter, regularly provides foster care to other puppies from Pet Rescue and Paws Crossed until permanent homes can be found for them.