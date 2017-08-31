$5K for Children’s Village

The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry has received $5,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support the organization’s Work Appreciation for Youth Program. It provides paid professional mentors to offer foster care for teens who are returning to the community from Children’s Village’s residential campus. The KeyBank Foundation has supported this program since 2015.

KeyBank’s Hudson Valley/Metro NY market president Joseph Markey said, “KeyBank understands the power that positive adult mentors can have in teens’ lives to help them grow into independent, productive members of our community. We are proud of our partnership with The Children’s Village, and happy to support the good work that they do for community youth.”