C2 Education opens tutoring center in Mount Kisco

C2 Education has opened a tutoring and test preparation center in Mt. Kisco Commons.

C2 helps students get into college by preparing them for admissions tests such as the SAT, as well as tutoring them for the state Regents Exam and counseling them on college applications and essays.

It also offers tutoring for students in grades kindergarten to 12 and for private school entrance exams.

“We’re a one-stop shop,” said center director Maureen Doherty. “We cover everything they need.”

“A student might come to us for test preparation, but also has a Spanish midterm coming up. We’ll help with that as well.”

Doherty said every program is individualized. The price depends on a number of factors and ranges from $40 to $70 an hour.

A typical student entering the junior year, for example, will spend 100 to 200 hours on test preparation.

The 1,533-square-foot Mount Kisco center employs two part-time teachers, including a retired IBM engineer who teaches math and a recent Carnegie Mellon University graduate who teaches reading. Doherty has 20 years of experience in teaching and counseling, in elementary education and special education, in New York and North Carolina.

More teachers will be added as the center grows.

Four students have enrolled so far, and Doherty expects enrollment to reach 50 to 75 in a year.

The Mount Kisco location at 195 N. Bedford Road was chosen, Doherty said, because it is centrally located for students interested in its services.

About 51,000 people live within five miles of the site, according to a Mt. Kisco Commons brochure, and the average household income is $203,564.

C2 also operates centers in Darien, Eastchester, Greenwich, Hartsdale, Ridgefield and Stamford.

C2 founders David Kim and Jim Narangajavana got started in the business in 1997 when they offered private tutoring in their Harvard dorm room. They opened their first location in suburban Baltimore in 2000, and now operate 180 centers that serve 12,000 students nationwide.