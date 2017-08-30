Taco Project opens in Yonkers’ Boyce Thompson Center

The Taco Project, the Tarrytown casual taqueria, has officially opened its second location, this one at Yonkers’ Boyce Thompson Center.

The restaurant opened Tuesday with a ceremony attended by state and city officials. Taco Project is the latest tenant to open at the 85,000-square-foot Boyce Thompson Center, part of a $35 million redevelopment from Simone Development Cos.

The adaptive reuse of the former Boyce Thompson Institute, which once operated as a nonprofit horticultural research center, has drawn a mix of medical, retail, banking and restaurants.

St. John’s Riverside Hospital, which occupies a newly built standalone building on the northside of the site, began accepting patients at its two-level, 15,000-square-foot medical office in April.

Westmed Medical Group, the Purchase-based medical practice, opened in May an urgent and primary care space in a two-story, 20,000-square-foot addition on the southside of the original building. Riverside Dental Health PC and ColumbiaDoctors have also leased space in the original building.

Tompkins Mahopac Bank opened a branch there last month, while the Italian eatery Fortina is set to open at the center later this year. Other retail tenants will include Plushblow Salon, Ultimate Spectacle and Family Wellness Pharmacy.