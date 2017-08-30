NEBCO Insurance Services merges with TDC Risk Management

Greenwich-based NEBCO Insurance Services LLC has announced a merger with TDC Risk Management, a Maumee, Ohio-based property and casualty insurance agency representing over 20 insurance companies.

The merged companies plan to launch a new brand later this year and will focus on offering personal and commercial insurance solutions for high net worth individuals and companies.

NEBCO was founded in 1979 and maintains licenses in all 50 states, along with offices in New York, Palm Beach, and Naples, Florida. Stone Point Capital, a private equity firm based in Greenwich, acquired NEBCO in January 2013.

TDC Risk Management is also licensed in all 50 states and is the exclusive servicing agent of the Barrett-Jackson endorsed insurance program and the oenophile-focused InsureYourWine.com service.