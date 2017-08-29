Ahead of Labor Day shopping, 10 retailers open at Woodbury Common

Just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend, 10 retailers have opened their doors at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County.

Zadig & Voltaire, a high-end French ready-to-wear brand, will open its first Hudson Valley store at the outlet mall ahead of the holiday weekend. Sayki, a Turkish menswear designer, will also be open to customers during the Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, LeSportsac, the American lifestyle brand of casual bags, has reopened after its remodeling, part of the recent multimillion-dollar redevelopment at the Simon Property Group-owned mall. Pen-maker Montblanc has also completed its recent renovations and will be open to the public.



Moleskine, a notebooks and stationery manufacturer, and Swiss watchmaker Swatch will each operate kiosks at the 250-store outlet mall.

Other new retailers include Allen Edmonds, Hackett London, Reiss and Nic+Zoe.

“These new and remodeled stores offer high-end products with the international appeal that we are known for,” said David Mistretta, general manager of Woodbury Common. “They’re adding to the unique shopping experience we offer at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.”



For Labor Day weekend, Woodbury Common will have extended hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., along with a weekend-long sidewalk sale, where participating retailers will offer additional discounts and promotions.



Shoppers will also have access to two new eateries, Dylan’s Candy Bar and sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s.