Yonkers based alpha-En Corp. will work with the research division of Mercedes-Benz and Princeton University to study how its pure lithium metal can help produce the next-generation battery for cars and consumer products.

Alpha-En is a clean technology company focused on developing high-purity lithium metal for battery technologies. The company has a patent pending for a process that produces high-purity thin film lithium metal anodes at room temperature, which the company said makes production cheaper and cleaner.

The study, according to this morning’s announcement, will look at how pure lithium metal nano-rods produced by alpha-En can improve cell performance and battery production for electric vehicles and consumer product applications. The research will be conducted at Princeton.

“We are very pleased and proud to be part of this joint research program with one of the world’s leading luxury automobile manufacturers at one of the most preeminent university and research institutions in the world,” said Jerome Feldman, alpha-En founder and executive chairman. “Lithium metal batteries have long been considered the Holy Grail of energy storage.”

The company was founded in 2008 and formerly based in Tarrytown. Last year, alpha-En opened an 8,000-square-foot research and manufacturing center at the iPark Hudson campus in Yonkers at 28 Wells Ave.