CT single-family home sales up 12.7 percent from last year

Single-family home sales in Connecticut saw a 12.7 percent year-over-year increase in July, according to data from The Warren Group. A total of 3,641 single-family homes were sold in Connecticut last month, compared with 3,230 sold in July 2016.

Also on the rise was the median price of a single-family home in Connecticut: up 2.7 percent in July to $267,000, compared with $260,000 a year ago. Year to date, there were 19,287 single-family home sales in 2017, up 8.4 percent from 17,786 over the first seven months of 2016. The year-to-date median price was $249,000, versus $245,728 over the same period of 2016.

Connecticut’s condominium sales had mixed movement: sales increased in July by 8 percent with 875 condos sold last month compared to 810 in July 2016. However, the median sale price for condos in July dropped by 2.9 percent to $167,500 – in July 2016, it was $172,500. Year to date, there were 5,080 condo sales in 2017, up 11.8 percent from 4,548 over the first seven months of 2016. The year-to-date median price for this housing sector was $162,000 in July, 0.3 percent below last year’s $162,500.