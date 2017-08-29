The struggling Claire’s chain, which specializes in jewelry and accessories for girls and young women, is closing its Greenwich store at 344 Greenwich Ave. when its lease ends in November.

Claire’s, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has closed some 150 stores over the past several months, although it still operates outlets in Danbury, Stamford, Trumbull and two in White Plains.

According to a report by Retail Dive, Claire’s had nearly $1.8 billion in outstanding debt in January. Including Greenwich, it operates 3,469 stores.