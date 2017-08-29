Hillary Clinton to stop at Brookfield’s Costco on book tour

The marketing outreach for Hillary Clinton’s new book “What Happened” has picked a Fairfield County location as the second stop on the former presidential candidate’s North American promotional tour.

Clinton will launch a series of book signings and personal appearances for “What Happened,” a memoir of her failed 2016 presidential campaign, at Barnes & Noble’s flagship Union Square store in Manhattan on Sept. 12. For her second stop, Clinton will make a noontime appearance at Costco’s in Brookfield on Sept. 16. The Brookfield appearance is the first of two Connecticut book signings for Clinton, who will return to the state on Oct. 21 at Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore in Middletown.

Although Clinton maintains her primary residence in Chappaqua, she has no scheduled Westchester book signings or personal appearances for the book, which is published by Simon & Schuster. However, she will make a book signing stop at Oblong Books & Music in Rhinebeck in Dutchess County on Dec. 7.