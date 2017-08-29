Community Foundation promotes Joseph R. Baker to CFO

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has promoted Joseph R. Baker from vice president of finance and administration to CFO.

Baker joined the Norwalk-based nonprofit in 2011. He was previously director of finance and administration at the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and also served as executive director of the United Way of Meriden and Wallingford and co-executive director of Fellowship Place in New Haven. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and Spanish from Colby College and his master’s degree in public and private management from the Yale School of Organization and Management, where he was awarded a Patricia Roberts Harris Public Service Fellowship.

“Joe is a critical partner for me and our leadership team when we are assessing risk and opportunities while evaluating our community impact initiatives and programs,” said Juanita James, president and CEO of the foundation. “He has consistently been the champion of ensuring that I, along with our board, execute our fiduciary responsibility to protect the financial sustainability of our organization.”