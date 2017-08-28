Home Economic Development Online grocery service Instacart expands into southern Westchester

Online grocery service Instacart expands into southern Westchester

The online grocery delivery service Instacart is expanding its presence into southern Westchester County.

Image courtesy of Instacart.

The company announced Aug. 24 that it will bring its service to parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, as well as the Bronx. The expansion adds 410,000 households to the company’s coverage area, which already includes 5.3 million statewide, according to Instacart.

Instacart allows customers to shop for groceries online or on the Instacart mobile app. The products can be delivered at a set time, including within an hour. Participating retailers include Fairway Market, CVS, Costco and Petco.

Instacart’s expansion in Westchester is focused on the southern part of the county: Yonkers, Eastchester, Pelham, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Tuckahoe and Bronxville.

